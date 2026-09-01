Full-Scale Testing of Everllence 175DF Methanol Engine Underway

Everllence has announced the successful, full-scale testing of its 12-cylinder 175DF-M dual-fuel methanol engine at the company’s Test and Research Center in Frederikshavn, Denmark.

The company reports that, following the optimization of the 175DF-M (Dual-Fuel Methanol) concept on a single-cylinder test stand in 2025, this first full-scale test campaign has validated operation in both diesel and methanol modes.

Everllence states that the 175DF-M is designed to achieve its highest efficiency at more than 95% methanol share in a wide load range for its variable speed variant, while utilizing a low-pressure port-fuel-injection (PFI) system. This approach enables simpler fuel-supply arrangements, reduced system complexity, and lower installation costs.

In addition, the engine’s design supports straightforward retrofitting with high parts communality, offering shipowners the flexibility to transition towards carbon-neutral operation when required.

The first commercial orders for the high-speed engine have already been secured, with 12V and 16V175DF-M variable-speed gensets scheduled for delivery in mid-2027 to two different superyacht customers.

Florian Keiler, Sales & Business Development Manager at Everllence, said: “We are encouraged by the results achieved by the 175DF-M and look forward to supporting superyacht, tug, offshore, governmental and passenger-vessel applications. Together with our customers, we aim to develop practical and efficient solutions for maritime decarbonization.”



