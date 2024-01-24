Gas and Heat and RINA Cooperate on Ammonia-Fueled Bunker Vessel

Italian cargo handling systems company Gas and Heat has signed an agreement with RINA for the development of a cargo and fuel gas system for an ammonia fueled bunker vessel.

Gas and Heat will develop the basic design of the system, and RINA will carry out the compliance assessment of the design as part of the wider approval in principle process.

The ammonia combustion process has been extensively researched by the leading engine manufacturers and the delivery of ammonia fueled engines to shipbuilding is likely to happen within this year.

Giuseppe Zagaria, Marine Italy Technical Director at RINA, commented: “RINA and Gas and Heat are both driven by innovation and have a long history of cooperation on unique projects. The agreement represents a further step in this direction, allowing the integration of know-how and the delivery to the shipping industry of those technical insights and solutions that are much needed in this time of change. We do believe that a fleet of innovative bunker vessels, as part of the sea logistics, will boost the use of alternative fuels.”



