GasLog Selects Propulsion Analytics for Fleet Digital Engine Management

Gaslog, owner, operator and manager of 35 LNG carriers and one FSRU, has selected Propulsion Analytics to develop a customized version of the Engine Hyper Cube platform tailored specifically for its fleet.

The platform will be enabled by Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Insight cloud infrastructure.

It builds on Propulsion Analytics’ core Engine Hyper Cube application, which performs continuous engine performance analysis using high-frequency data from onboard engine sensors.

This data is seamlessly integrated via Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Insight Vessel-to-Cloud infrastructure, building on the success of the existing infrastructure onboard the vessels since the agreement in 2022, when Gaslog connected its entire fleet to Vessel Insight.

By synthesizing continuous engine performance analysis with insights from various other data sources, the platform enables improved engine condition assessment, optimizing performance and supporting data-driven engine maintenance decisions.

“This novel platform marks a significant step forward in our efforts to provide advanced software tools which improve operational performance and reduce maintenance cost.

“Our engine diagnostic expertise combined with the extensive operational experience from GasLog and the continuous data from the KDI Vessel Insight platform, are a key enabler towards sustainable and efficient maritime operations,” said Panos Kyrtatos, CEO of Propulsion Analytics.

“Our new digital engine management platform paths the way for the realization of our long-term strategy of engine lifecycle maintenance optimization.

“With such tools developed from Propulsion Analytics and enabled through Kongsberg Digital, we can target from one hand increased plant reliability and from the other the optimization of the total cost of ownership of our assets, thus maintaining our commitment to operational excellence for a sustainable future” added Lampros Nikolopoulos, Asset Integrity Manager, GasLog.