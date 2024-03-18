Marine Link
March 20, 2024
GE Vernova Notches Singapore Navy Win

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 18, 2024

GE Vernova’s Power Conversion business was awarded a contract by Singapore shipbuilder ST Engineering Marine Limited to supply its Ship’s Electric Grid with Integrated Full Electric Propulsion (IFEP) equipment for the Republic of Singapore Navy’s six-ship Multi-Role Combat Vessel (MRCV) program.

The six MRCVs will be the first IFEP-powered vessels for the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) and will replace its fleet of mechanical drive Victory-class missile corvettes, which have been in service since 1989. Delivery of the electric propulsion systems for the new ships is planned over the next 10 years.

GE Vernova’s Ship’s Electric Grid includes all generators, medium-voltage switchboards, transformers, propulsion variable frequency drives (VFDs), electric propulsion motors, thruster motors, soft starters, a shore power connection, power management system (PMS), and the propulsion control system (PCS).

