General Average Declared for Fire-stricken Zim Charleston

General average has been declared for the ZIM Charleston after stacks of containers caught fire on board the vessel earlier this month.

The fire broke out in a cargo hold while the Seaspan-owned containership was navigating off Colombo, Sri Lanka on August 8. It has been reported that approximately 300 containers may have been affected by fire, heat and smoke, as well as water damage from firefighting operations.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire and gauge full extent of the damage.

Meanwhile, the ship's charterer ZIM has declared general average, according to a Monday update from claims consultancy WK Webster.

General average is principle of maritime law requiring cargo owners to share with the shipowner or charterer the costs associated with rescuing a vessel in a casualty event.

WK Webster said it is in contact with average adjusters to ascertain the terms of the GA security required from cargo interests prior delivery.

The Hong Kong-flagged vessel is reported to have berthed at a container terminal in Colombo, where affected containers were discharged on August 12, WK Webster said.