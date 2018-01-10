Rhine in Germany Reopens as Water Levels Recede

Related News

NEXT GENERATION Marine Power & Propulsion Conference

The NEXT GENERATION Marine Power & Propulsion Conference is being held at the Grand Harbour, Southampton on April 18 and 19, 2018.

Kreuz Subsea Wins 5-vessel Contract in India

Subsea services provider Kreuz Subsea said it has been awarded a contract to deliver subsea completion work for Indian multi-national conglomerate…

DP World Santos Appoints Dallas Hampton as New CEO

The Brazilian terminal DP World Santos will now be run by the new CEO Dallas Hampton, , an Australian executive with degrees…

New Women in Maritime Network Launched

Central and Latin America celebrated the launch of a new women in the maritime network in Valparaíso, Chile (13-15 December)…

Port Hedland May Clear Ships as Storm Builds off Australia

Giant iron ore port may close as Australian storm builds. Vessels may be cleared from Australia's Port Hedland, the world's…

After Florida, more States Press US for Offshore Drilling Exemptions

Governors and other officials from several U.S. coastal states ramped up pressure on the Trump administration on Wednesday…

Eye on Design: C-DRONE

During trials the correct measurement of metocean conditions is crucial for reproducibility, performance prediction and to…

BW Offshore Gets Contract Extension for FPSO Polvo

BW Offshore has signed an agreement with Petrorio for a one-year extension for the lease and operation of the FPSO Polvo.

Battle of the Atlantic Memorial Planned in Liverpool

A fundraising campaign to build a international memorial dedicated to the estimated 100,000 people who lost their lives during…

Shipowners' Club on Mayflower Autonomous Ship

The Shipowners' Club has revelead details about Mayflower Autonomous Ship project (MAS), which is an innovative new venture to design…

Foss Ships Utility Trucks to Puerto Rico

At the Port of Virginia in Norfolk and the Port of Lake Charles in Louisiana, Foss Maritime is loading hundreds of utility…