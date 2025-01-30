Marine Link
Friday, January 31, 2025
Germany's Mosel River set to reopen after lock repairs

January 30, 2025

The Mosel River (c) Petrus / Adobestock

The Mosel river in western Germany could reopen to cargo shipping later this week as repairs to a damaged lock are making fast progress, navigation authorities said on Monday.

The river, an important transit route for grains and rapeseed between Germany and France, was closed to inland waterways shipping in December after an accident which damaged a lock at Mueden south of Koblenz.

New lock gates have now been installed and are being prepared for the first test vessel transits expected on Thursday to Friday, said a spokesperson for inland navigation agency WSA.

If all goes well, the river could be reopened to commercial shipping on Friday or Saturday, the spokesperson said.

European rapeseed futures rose in December after trading platform Euronext said it will suspend physical delivery to river ports in eastern France for the February contract, following the blockage of the Mosel.

