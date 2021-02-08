GEV, Ballard Developing Hydrogen Fuel Cell-powered Ship

Global Energy Ventures (GEV) and Ballard Power Systems have teamed up to design and develop a hydrogen fuel cell system for GEV’s C-H2 Ship.

Under a newly executed memorandum of understanding (MOU), GEV and Ballard will work to power the C-H2 Ship using compressed hydrogen from its storage tanks, providing a zero-emissions marine transport supply chain.

The power required for a small-scale demonstration of the C-H2 Ship is expected to be under 10 megawatts (MW). At full scale, the C-H2 Ship will have a propulsion power requirement of approximately 26 MW, and a containment system for storage of 2,000 tons of compressed green hydrogen.

GEV will be responsible for design approvals, development, financing, and operation of C-H2 Ship, along with integration of the required power system. Ballard will be responsible for design of the fuel cell system for the C-H2 Ship, based on its FCwave technology, and will assist GEV with integration of the fuel cell system into the vessel’s design. Ballard’s FCwave system will obtain its hydrogen fuel from the compressed green hydrogen stored onboard and transported by the vessel.

Both parties will work collaboratively to complete a final design and procure all necessary approvals, and full costing for the C-H2 Ship, utilizing a Ballard fuel cell system.

Martin Carolan, GEV Executive Director commented: “This MOU is a significant step in our development of the Company’s C-H2 Ship, with hydrogen fuel cells now at the forefront of zero-emission technologies for shipping.”

Ballard’s Rob Campbell, Chief Commercial Officer commented: “Hydrogen and fuel cell technology provide a compelling path for the decarbonization of the maritime sector, one of the key Medium- and Heavy-Duty Motive applications for which our products offer a particularly strong value proposition. Working with Global Energy Ventures will allow us to advance megawatt-scale hydrogen fuel cell and storage integration on board a large marine vessel.”

The MOU is non-binding with an expiry of December 31, 2022.

(Image: GEV)