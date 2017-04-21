Global Opens New Alaska Office

Global Diving & Salvage, Inc. has expanded its regional operations with the addition of a new office in Juneau, Alaska. The new Juneau office will support southeast Alaska through several of Global’s primary service lines: marine construction, marine salvage and emergency response, diving operations and more.

Global has been providing marine services in southeast Alaska for years through its Anchorage and Pacific Northwest offices; the new Juneau office is being established in response to client requests for a dedicated base, which will bolster the capacity of operations in that region.

Bill Akan, a longtime member of the Global team, will serve as Southeast Alaska Operations Coordinator for the new Juneau location. “I’m thrilled to be returning to Juneau with Global,” Akan said. “There are numerous opportunities for us in southeast Alaska, and opening a location here will allow us to serve more clients with faster response times.”

“We’ve had great success working with our community and industry partners in Anchorage,” said Alaska Region General Manager, Deirdre Gross. “I’m confident we will offer the same high level of service and expertise in Juneau.”

Devon Grennan, President and CEO of Global, said, “The addition of a Juneau office rounds out Global’s commitment to have established, resident capabilities throughout the west coast of the United States. It represents our belief that clients are best served with dedicated personnel and equipment in the region, to respond immediately to their unique needs and project requirements.”