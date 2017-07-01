WMU signs MoU with MLS, New Wave Media for Global Survey
- (From Left) Associate Professor, Michael Manuel, WMU; Mr Greg Trauthwein, Vice-President, New Wave Media; Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, President, WMU; Mr Murray Goldberg, CEO, Marine Learning Systems, President of WMU, Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, the CEO of Marine Learning Systems, Mr Murray Goldberg, and the Vice-President of New Wave Media, Mr Greg Trauthwein, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 29 June at WMU in Malmö, Sweden. (Photo: WMU)
The MoU establishes a partnership between the three organizations to conduct recurring global surveys on seafarer training practices in industry and sets out the guiding principles and terms by which WMU, Marine Learning Systems and New Wave Media will conduct these surveys as well as publicize the findings.
Speaking at the signing, WMU President, Dr. Doumbia-Henry noted that for many decades there has been a dearth of information regarding how the industry actually manages, delivers and assesses training within and beyond the framework of the requirements of the STCW Convention, as amended. These surveys would help to bridge that gap and to provide insights for the continued development of the STCW Convention and industry practice. She stated, “WMU anticipates that the surveys, their findings and subsequent analyses will result in significant and authoritative insights for the improvement of industry practices and international policy & legislation in this specific area, and the enhancement of global ship operations in general”.