WMU signs MoU with MLS, New Wave Media for Global Survey

The MoU establishes a partnership between the three organizations to conduct recurring global surveys on seafarer training practices in industry and sets out the guiding principles and terms by which WMU, Marine Learning Systems and New Wave Media will conduct these surveys as well as publicize the findings.

Speaking at the signing, WMU President, Dr. Doumbia-Henry noted that for many decades there has been a dearth of information regarding how the industry actually manages, delivers and assesses training within and beyond the framework of the requirements of the STCW Convention, as amended. These surveys would help to bridge that gap and to provide insights for the continued development of the STCW Convention and industry practice. She stated, “WMU anticipates that the surveys, their findings and subsequent analyses will result in significant and authoritative insights for the improvement of industry practices and international policy & legislation in this specific area, and the enhancement of global ship operations in general”.

Mr. Murray Goldberg agreeing with Dr. Doumbia-Henry, also stated, “Marine Learning Systems has its roots in research as a basis for implementing best practice training and safety models. At the root of all best practice is data. This is why we are so excited to be partnering with New Wave Media and WMU to provide real actionable data to the maritime industry. Too often, we operate in silos - losing the ability to learn from one another's challenges, successes and experiences. We believe this recurring global survey and its resulting reports will become an increasingly valuable resource to operators and decision makers throughout the maritime industry”.

Mr Greg Trauthwein , shared these views and added: “As one of the world’s largest media outlets to the maritime community, we are honoured and excited to partner with WMU and Marine Learning Systems on this global survey on maritime training habits and trends. Having served as Editor and Associate Publisher of Maritime Reporter & Engineering News for more than 25 years, I see the chance to participate in this innovative benchmark study as offering an opportunity for unprecedented insight into a topic of universal importance.”

The MoU supports WMU’s commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), namely Goal 4 focused on ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all. Further, it supports WMU’s Strategic Plan 2016-2019, particularly Strategic Direction 4 on Strengthening maritime and ocean research and Strategic Direction 6 focused on new ways of collaboration with other maritime entities.