Glosten, ABB Debut Methanol-Hybrid Tug Design

Glosten and ABB have teamed to develop a methanol-hybrid ship assist tug design.

The "SA-100" is a 100-ft. ASD harbor tug—designed to measure under 100 grt—is propelled by two methanol compatible CAT 3512E gensets powering electrically driven L-drives. The gensets are complemented by battery banks for zero-emission operation when transiting, peak shaving during general operation, and as boost for achieving the tug’s peak bollard pull of 90 short tons.

“We had three primary design objectives in developing this tug—all intended to benefit the owner/operator,” said Peter Soles of Glosten, who leads the conceptual development of their tug designs. “First, to provide assurance of regulatory compliance and future adaptability; second, to achieve meaningful improvement in environmental performance; and lastly, to control OpEx costs such that assist services can still be offered at competitive rates.”

“Every tug operator is trying to determine their company’s path through this new hybrid and electric world. The SA-100 design is the perfect stepping off point for those that cannot leap headlong into all-electric propulsion. With this design, the operator will reap some of the instant

power availability and operational savings of an electric vessel, without the need to “plug in” at the dock. At the same time, it will allow them to realize a substantial reduction in EPA criteria emissions,” said Dave Lee, Global Workboat Responsible, ABB Marine & Ports.