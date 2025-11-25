Golar LNG Announces Successful Completion of $1.2b FLNG Gimi Bank Facility

Golar LNG Limited has announced that it has successfully closed and drawn a new $1.2 billion asset backed debt facility agreement with a consortium of banks including ABN AMRO, Citibank, DNB, Goldman Sachs and Standard Chartered Bank for the refinancing of FLNG Gimi. The new $1.2 billion bank facility replaces an existing bank facility with an outstanding amount of $627 million as at Q3 2025.

The new debt facility has a 7-year tenor, 16-year amortization profile and will incur interest at SOFR plus a margin of 2.50% p.a. Golar’s 70% share of the net liquidity released from the bank refinancing amounts to approximately $400 million after repayment of the existing Gimi debt facility and unwinding of the existing interest-rate swap.

“We are pleased to see strong interest from leading international banks to provide attractive financing for the FLNG Gimi," said Golar’s CEO, Karl Fredrik Staubo. "The new facility has improved terms compared to Gimi’s initial financing facility, which was put in place upon ordering of the FLNG Gimi. The new facility proves the bankability of Golar’s FLNG assets once operational on their long-term FLNG contracts at ~5.5x debt to EBITDA ratio.”