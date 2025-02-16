Golden Ocean Group Appoints New Director

Dry bulk shipping company Golden Ocean Group has appointed Tonesan Amissah as Director of the company.

Amissah is a Barrister and Attorney-at-Law with over 30 years of experience in international corporate law.

She is currently a Client Director at Ocorian Services (Bermuda), a global fiduciary and corporate services company where she oversees all aspects of client service. Amissah is a former partner of Appleby (Bermuda) where she led the funds and investment services team and was a senior member of the firm’s corporate department, having joined Appleby in 1989. She also serves as a director of companies in the insurance space.

Amissah holds a law degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science. She qualified as a Barrister at the Honourable Society of Lincoln’s Inn in London in 1988 and was later called to the Bermuda Bar in 1992. She is a member of the Institute of Directors and was appointed an accredited speaker for the Regulatory and Compliance Association in 2015.



