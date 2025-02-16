Marine Link
Golden Ocean Group Appoints New Director

February 16, 2025

Source: GOGL

Dry bulk shipping company Golden Ocean Group has appointed Tonesan Amissah as Director of the company.

Amissah is a Barrister and Attorney-at-Law with over 30 years of experience in international corporate law.

She is currently a Client Director at Ocorian Services (Bermuda), a global fiduciary and corporate services company where she oversees all aspects of client service. Amissah is a former partner of Appleby (Bermuda) where she led the funds and investment services team and was a senior member of the firm’s corporate department, having joined Appleby in 1989. She also serves as a director of companies in the insurance space.

Amissah holds a law degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science. She qualified as a Barrister at the Honourable Society of Lincoln’s Inn in London in 1988 and was later called to the Bermuda Bar in 1992. She is a member of the Institute of Directors and was appointed an accredited speaker for the Regulatory and Compliance Association in 2015.

First Flying Electric Ferry in the U.S. is Coming to Lake Tahoe

