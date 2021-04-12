Gondan Delivers Trawler to Engenes Fiskeriselskap

Spanish shipbuilder GONDAN has delivered the freezing stern trawler Magne Arvesen to be operated by the Norwegian company Engenes Fiskeriselskap A/S in Northern Atlantic and Artic waters.

This new vessel, designed by Kongsberg Maritime – in charge also of supplying the main equipment – has a length of 69.9 meters and a beam of 16 meters. Built in steel with aluminum superstructure, the stern trawler will operate mainly in Northern Atlantic, Barents Sea and Svalbard waters. With an accommodation for 29 people, the freezing trawler will be operated for heading, gutting, and freezing of whole white fish. For this, it has modern and automated fish processing equipment, and a freezing hold capacity of 1,400 cubic meters. The vessel is classified by the DNV and is ice class certified.

After the delivery of the Sunderøy, Magne Arvesen is the second freezer trawler that GONDAN has delivered in the last six months.