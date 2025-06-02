Government of Panama Rejects Claims About Enforcing Iran’s Sanctions Efforts

The Government of Panama rejects the claims made by Mark D. Wallace, CEO of United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI) in recent publications circulated through the media and electronic mail worldwide.

Panama, through its Panama Maritime Authority (referred to by its Spanish acronym AMP), the entity in charge of the Panama Ship Registry, as the governing body of the Panamanian maritime sector, has de-flagged more than 650 ships from its registry since 2019 in compliance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and in line with Panama’s efforts to combat the financing of terrorism and illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.

The Government of Panama maintains close collaborations with the Government of the United States of America through the U.S. Embassy in Panama, and through direct communications with the Department of State regarding the Ship Registry and other security issues of shared importance.

Furthermore, as part of our international commitments, on August 2019, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) known as the “Registry Information Sharing Compact (RISC)” was signed between Liberia, Vanuatu, Marshal Islands, Dominica, Antigua & Barbuda, Moldova and Panama, in which it was agreed that when a Flag Registry cancels or initiates a sanction or cancellation process, or refuses to register a vessel due to a sanctionable activity, said Registry shall immediately notify the other members of the details of that vessel, providing a description of the sanctionable activity to publicize the identity of ships, companies, or groups that behave contrary to the interest of the international maritime community.

As a result of the signing of the MOU, the AMP issued Resolution No. 106-048-DGMM on August 19, 2019, which established sanctions again sanky vessel on the Panama Registry that deliberately deactivates the Long-Range Identification and Tracking (LRIT) System, and/or the equipment of the Automatic Identification System (AIS).

Additionally, Panama has recently implemented stringent new requirements for ship-to-ship (STS) oil transfer operations involving vessels under its flag, marking a significant step in its efforts to combat sanctions evasion and illicit maritime activities. The new requirements align with International Maritime Organization (IMO) standards and the MARPOL Convention, reflecting Panama’s stated commitment to maritime safety and operational transparency. The move follows the October 2024 enactment of Executive Decree No. 512, which empowers the AMP to unilaterally remove vessels from its registry if their owners appear on international sanctions lists. So far, Panama has cancelled 214 vessels and more than 12 million Gross Tonnage (GT).

It is important to note that the AMP carries out investigations into compliance with the international conventions ratified by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), due diligence, and recommendations of the United Nations Security Council Panel of Experts. Vessels that are identified to be in breach of national regulations are subject to administrative and economic sanctions, and even the cancellation of the registration (“de-flagging”).

