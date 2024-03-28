Great Lakes Freighter Strikes Channel Light on St. Marys River

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

A portion of the St. Marys River has been closed to vessel traffic after a U.S.-flagged Great Lakes freighter struck a channel light in the waterway.

At approximately 1 a.m., the 714-foot bulk carrier American Mariner suffered a marine casualty and struck the Munuscong Junction Light with its bow, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The incident occurred in Munuscong Lake, which is a section of the St. Marys River in Michigan state.

The American Steamship Company-owned vessel is currently operated by Grand River Navigation under a bareboat charter. It was not carrying cargo at the time of the incident, and crews reported no injuries or signs of pollution. The 1980-built vessel is currently anchored, the Coast Guard said.

The cause of the incident and extent of damage—both to the ship and channel light—are unknown at this time.

Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes responded with boats from Station Sault Ste. Marie, a helicopter from Air Station Traverse City and the Coast Guard Cutter Katmai Bay, homeported in Sault Ste. Marie.

The Coast Guard Vessel Traffic Service has closed the St. Marys River from Nine Mile Point to Point Aux Frenes until the ship can be safely moved from the channel.