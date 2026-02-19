Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade a Near Match to January 2025

Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes totaled 2 million tons in January, a near match to 2025. Loadings were below the month’s 5-year average by 14.5 percent.



Since 1880, Lake Carriers’ has represented the U.S.-flag Great Lakes fleet, which today can move more than 90 million tons of cargos annually that are the foundation of American industry, infrastructure, and power: iron ore, stone, coal, cement, and other dry bulk materials such as grain, salt, and sand.

Watch a recent Maritime Reporter TV interview with LCA's Eric Peace to hear about latest Great Lakes shipping traffic and cargo trends:







