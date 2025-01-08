Marine Link
Great Lakes 2024 Iron Ore Trade Dips 2.5 PCT

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 8, 2025

(c) LCA

Shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes totaled 4.6 million tons in December, a decrease of 4.5 percent compared to a year ago. Shipments were just slightly above the 5-year average for the month.

The year-end total for the iron ore trade stands at 49.8 million tons, a decrease of 2.5 percent compared to 2023.

Compared to the trade’s 5-year average, 2024 iron ore loadings were up 3.8 percent.

Since 1880, Lake Carriers’ has represented the U.S.-flag Great Lakes fleet, which today can move more than 90 million tons of cargos annually that are the foundation of American industry, infrastructure, and power: iron ore, stone, coal, cement, and other dry bulk materials such as grain, salt, and sand.  More information is available at www.lcaships.com.

