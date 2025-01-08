Great Lakes 2024 Iron Ore Trade Dips 2.5 PCT

Shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes totaled 4.6 million tons in December, a decrease of 4.5 percent compared to a year ago. Shipments were just slightly above the 5-year average for the month.

The year-end total for the iron ore trade stands at 49.8 million tons, a decrease of 2.5 percent compared to 2023.

Compared to the trade’s 5-year average, 2024 iron ore loadings were up 3.8 percent.

