Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Down in August

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

September 9, 2025

© Lake Carriers’ Association

© Lake Carriers’ Association

Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes in August totaled 5 million tons, a 9.1 percent decrease compared to last year. Shipments were below the month’s 5-year average by 2 percent.

Year-to-date, the iron ore trade totals 26.7 million tons, a decrease of 13.9 percent compared to the same point in 2024.

Through August, iron shipments are 6.4 percent below their 5-year average for eight months of the year.


Great Lakes Iron Ore Shipments: August 2020-2025 and 5-Year Average

Includes Transshipments to Quebec City for Shipment Overseas

(net tons)

 







Average

Port

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2020-2024

Duluth, MN

784,565

1,132,118

783,957

1,053,368

811,141

847,568

913,030

Superior, WI

657,807

1,248,826

1,606,770

1,484,506

1,315,858

1,082,426

1,262,753

Two Harbors, MN

994,491

1,273,085

1,504,048

1,303,265

1,692,847

1,424,347

1,353,547

Silver Bay, MN

360,469

801,687

150,111

558,876

427,456

363,947

459,720

Marquette, MI*

510,505

728,542

748,384

743,046

785,081

781,222

703,112

Cleveland, OH**

147,974

437,166

315,297

403,981

432,340

466,128

347,352

Ashtabula, OH

149,741

0

0

0

0

0

29,948

Total

3,605,552

5,621,424

5,108,567

5,547,042

5,464,723

4,965,638

5,069,462

*Marquette = Presque Isle in previous reports





**Transshipments within Cleveland Harbor






Year-To-Date 2020-2025

 







Average

Port

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2020-2024

Duluth, MN

5,142,219

5,454,653

3,953,770

5,522,531

5,095,937

5,312,966

5,033,822

Superior, WI

4,210,602

7,394,740

6,974,867

7,666,911

6,774,340

5,304,549

6,604,292

Two Harbors, MN

7,709,362

9,476,573

8,092,503

9,127,346

9,455,645

8,111,860

8,772,286

Silver Bay, MN

2,311,974

3,373,700

1,013,474

1,617,527

2,859,179

2,285,195

2,235,171

Marquette, MI*

2,838,319

4,205,874

3,045,504

4,374,213

4,307,973

4,021,676

3,754,377

Cleveland, OH**

1,542,625

2,099,557

1,107,183

2,857,962

2,548,666

1,683,613

2,031,199

Ashtabula, OH

548,380

28,553

0

0

0

0

115,387

Total

24,303,481

32,033,650

24,187,301

31,166,490

31,041,740

26,719,859

28,546,532

