Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Down in August

Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes in August totaled 5 million tons, a 9.1 percent decrease compared to last year. Shipments were below the month’s 5-year average by 2 percent.

Year-to-date, the iron ore trade totals 26.7 million tons, a decrease of 13.9 percent compared to the same point in 2024.

Through August, iron shipments are 6.4 percent below their 5-year average for eight months of the year.





Great Lakes Iron Ore Shipments: August 2020-2025 and 5-Year Average Includes Transshipments to Quebec City for Shipment Overseas (net tons)











Average Port 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2020-2024 Duluth, MN 784,565 1,132,118 783,957 1,053,368 811,141 847,568 913,030 Superior, WI 657,807 1,248,826 1,606,770 1,484,506 1,315,858 1,082,426 1,262,753 Two Harbors, MN 994,491 1,273,085 1,504,048 1,303,265 1,692,847 1,424,347 1,353,547 Silver Bay, MN 360,469 801,687 150,111 558,876 427,456 363,947 459,720 Marquette, MI* 510,505 728,542 748,384 743,046 785,081 781,222 703,112 Cleveland, OH** 147,974 437,166 315,297 403,981 432,340 466,128 347,352 Ashtabula, OH 149,741 0 0 0 0 0 29,948 Total 3,605,552 5,621,424 5,108,567 5,547,042 5,464,723 4,965,638 5,069,462

*Marquette = Presque Isle in previous reports







**Transshipments within Cleveland Harbor













Year-To-Date 2020-2025











Average Port 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2020-2024 Duluth, MN 5,142,219 5,454,653 3,953,770 5,522,531 5,095,937 5,312,966 5,033,822 Superior, WI 4,210,602 7,394,740 6,974,867 7,666,911 6,774,340 5,304,549 6,604,292 Two Harbors, MN 7,709,362 9,476,573 8,092,503 9,127,346 9,455,645 8,111,860 8,772,286 Silver Bay, MN 2,311,974 3,373,700 1,013,474 1,617,527 2,859,179 2,285,195 2,235,171 Marquette, MI* 2,838,319 4,205,874 3,045,504 4,374,213 4,307,973 4,021,676 3,754,377 Cleveland, OH** 1,542,625 2,099,557 1,107,183 2,857,962 2,548,666 1,683,613 2,031,199 Ashtabula, OH 548,380 28,553 0 0 0 0 115,387 Total 24,303,481 32,033,650 24,187,301 31,166,490 31,041,740 26,719,859 28,546,532

