Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Down in August
Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes in August totaled 5 million tons, a 9.1 percent decrease compared to last year. Shipments were below the month’s 5-year average by 2 percent.
Year-to-date, the iron ore trade totals 26.7 million tons, a decrease of 13.9 percent compared to the same point in 2024.
Through August, iron shipments are 6.4 percent below their 5-year average for eight months of the year.
Great Lakes Iron Ore Shipments: August 2020-2025 and 5-Year Average
Includes Transshipments to Quebec City for Shipment Overseas
(net tons)
Average
Port
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2020-2024
Duluth, MN
784,565
1,132,118
783,957
1,053,368
811,141
847,568
913,030
Superior, WI
657,807
1,248,826
1,606,770
1,484,506
1,315,858
1,082,426
1,262,753
Two Harbors, MN
994,491
1,273,085
1,504,048
1,303,265
1,692,847
1,424,347
1,353,547
Silver Bay, MN
360,469
801,687
150,111
558,876
427,456
363,947
459,720
Marquette, MI*
510,505
728,542
748,384
743,046
785,081
781,222
703,112
Cleveland, OH**
147,974
437,166
315,297
403,981
432,340
466,128
347,352
Ashtabula, OH
149,741
0
0
0
0
0
29,948
Total
3,605,552
5,621,424
5,108,567
5,547,042
5,464,723
4,965,638
5,069,462
*Marquette = Presque Isle in previous reports
**Transshipments within Cleveland Harbor
Year-To-Date 2020-2025
Average
Port
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2020-2024
Duluth, MN
5,142,219
5,454,653
3,953,770
5,522,531
5,095,937
5,312,966
5,033,822
Superior, WI
4,210,602
7,394,740
6,974,867
7,666,911
6,774,340
5,304,549
6,604,292
Two Harbors, MN
7,709,362
9,476,573
8,092,503
9,127,346
9,455,645
8,111,860
8,772,286
Silver Bay, MN
2,311,974
3,373,700
1,013,474
1,617,527
2,859,179
2,285,195
2,235,171
Marquette, MI*
2,838,319
4,205,874
3,045,504
4,374,213
4,307,973
4,021,676
3,754,377
Cleveland, OH**
1,542,625
2,099,557
1,107,183
2,857,962
2,548,666
1,683,613
2,031,199
Ashtabula, OH
548,380
28,553
0
0
0
0
115,387
Total
24,303,481
32,033,650
24,187,301
31,166,490
31,041,740
26,719,859
28,546,532
