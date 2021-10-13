Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Up 38.8% in September

Shipments of iron ore from U.S. ports on the Great Lakes totaled 5.4 million tons in September, an increase of 38.8% compared to a year ago, according to trade group the Lake Carriers’ Association (LCA). Shipments were a near match to the month’s five-year average.

Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 37.4 million tons, an increase of nearly 32.8% compared to the same point in 2020, LCA said.

Through September iron ore loadings are 3.9% above their five-year average for the first three quarters.