Thursday, October 14, 2021
Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Up 38.8% in September

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

October 13, 2021

© Aaron / Adobe Stock

Shipments of iron ore from U.S. ports on the Great Lakes totaled 5.4 million tons in September, an increase of 38.8% compared to a year ago, according to trade group the Lake Carriers’ Association (LCA). Shipments were a near match to the month’s five-year average.

Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 37.4 million tons, an increase of nearly 32.8% compared to the same point in 2020, LCA said.

Through September iron ore loadings are 3.9% above their five-year average for the first three quarters.

