Great Lakes Limestone Trade Down in April

The Lakes Carriers' Association reports that limestone shipments in the Great Lakes totaled 1.8 million net tons, a decrease of 21.6% compared to a year ago. Loadings were also below the month’s five-year average by 15.7%.

Shipments from U.S. ports totaled 1.5 million tons, a decrease of 18.2%. Loadings at Canadian quarries decreased by 35.3% to 297,064 tons.

Year-to-date, the limestone trade stands at 2 million tons, a decrease of 22.7% from 2024. Shipments from U.S. and Canadian ports decreased by 19.4% and 37.3%, respectively, from the previous year.