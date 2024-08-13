Great Lakes Limestone Trade Down in July

Shipments of limestone on the Great Lakes totaled 3.6 million tons in July, a decrease of 14.3% compared to a year ago, according to latst figures from industry trade group the Lake Carriers’ Association (LCA). The trade was also below the month’s five-year average by 9.3%.

Loadings from U.S. quarries totaled 2.9 million tons, a decrease of 14% compared to 2023, while shipments from Canadian quarries decreased by 15.5% to 651,155 tons, LCA said.

Year-to-date the Lakes limestone trade stands at 13.3 million tons, an increase of 2.7% compared to a year ago. Loadings from Michigan and Ohio quarries total 10.7 million tons, an increase of 3.8%. Shipments from Ontario quarries total 2.6 million tons, a decrease of 1.8% compared to 2023.

(Source: Lake Carriers’ Association)