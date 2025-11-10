Marine Link
Friday, November 14, 2025

Great Lakes Limestone Trade Down in October

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

November 10, 2025

© Lake Carriers’ Association

© Lake Carriers’ Association

Shipments of limestone on the Great Lakes totaled 3.2 million tons in October, a decrease of 3.8 percent compared to 2024. Limestone cargos were also below the month’s 5-year average by 10.7 percent.

Loadings from U.S. quarries totaled 2.6 million tons, a 6.1 percent reduction. Shipments from Canadian quarries increased 6.8 percent to 626,805 tons.

Year-to-date, the limestone trade stands at 22.8 million tons, a decrease of 5.6 percent compared to a year ago. Loadings from Michigan and Ohio quarries decreased 4.5 percent from last year to 18.6 million tons; while shipments from Ontario quarries total 4.2 million tons, a decrease of 10 percent. 

GREAT LAKES LIMESTONE TRADE: OCTOBER 2020-2025 AND LONG-TERM AVERAGE 
(NET TONS)

 

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

Average
2020-2024

U.S. Ports

2,574,791

2,915,616

3,197,709

2,992,462

2,740,218

2,573,839

2,884,159

Canadian Ports

708,406

638,517

736,157

835,201

587,069

626,805

701,070

Total

3,283,197

3,554,133

3,933,866

3,827,663

3,327,287

3,200,644

3,585,229

 

YEAR-TO-DATE 2020-2025 AND LONG-TERM AVERAGE 
(NET TONS)

 

2020

2021

2022

2023*

2024

2025

Average
2020-2024

U.S. Ports

17,958,044

19,447,386

19,867,668

19,401,470

19,477,391

18,601,030

19,230,392

Canadian Ports

4,652,774

5,193,170

5,137,804

4,886,669

4,672,909

4,208,832

4,908,665

Total

22,610,818

24,640,556

25,005,472

24,288,139

24,150,300

22,809,862

24,139,057

*Revised 7/11/24

U.S. ports: Calcite, MI; Cedarville, MI; Drummond Island, MI; Marblehead, OH; Port Inland, MI; and Presque Isle, MI. Canadian ports: Bruce Mines, Manitoulin Island, Port Colborne (from August 2017 on), and Smelter Bay (all Ontario).

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week