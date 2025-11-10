Great Lakes Limestone Trade Down in October

Shipments of limestone on the Great Lakes totaled 3.2 million tons in October, a decrease of 3.8 percent compared to 2024. Limestone cargos were also below the month’s 5-year average by 10.7 percent.

Loadings from U.S. quarries totaled 2.6 million tons, a 6.1 percent reduction. Shipments from Canadian quarries increased 6.8 percent to 626,805 tons.

Year-to-date, the limestone trade stands at 22.8 million tons, a decrease of 5.6 percent compared to a year ago. Loadings from Michigan and Ohio quarries decreased 4.5 percent from last year to 18.6 million tons; while shipments from Ontario quarries total 4.2 million tons, a decrease of 10 percent.

GREAT LAKES LIMESTONE TRADE: OCTOBER 2020-2025 AND LONG-TERM AVERAGE

(NET TONS)

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Average

2020-2024 U.S. Ports 2,574,791 2,915,616 3,197,709 2,992,462 2,740,218 2,573,839 2,884,159 Canadian Ports 708,406 638,517 736,157 835,201 587,069 626,805 701,070 Total 3,283,197 3,554,133 3,933,866 3,827,663 3,327,287 3,200,644 3,585,229

YEAR-TO-DATE 2020-2025 AND LONG-TERM AVERAGE

(NET TONS)

2020 2021 2022 2023* 2024 2025 Average

2020-2024 U.S. Ports 17,958,044 19,447,386 19,867,668 19,401,470 19,477,391 18,601,030 19,230,392 Canadian Ports 4,652,774 5,193,170 5,137,804 4,886,669 4,672,909 4,208,832 4,908,665 Total 22,610,818 24,640,556 25,005,472 24,288,139 24,150,300 22,809,862 24,139,057

*Revised 7/11/24

U.S. ports: Calcite, MI; Cedarville, MI; Drummond Island, MI; Marblehead, OH; Port Inland, MI; and Presque Isle, MI. Canadian ports: Bruce Mines, Manitoulin Island, Port Colborne (from August 2017 on), and Smelter Bay (all Ontario).