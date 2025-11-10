Great Lakes Limestone Trade Down in October
Shipments of limestone on the Great Lakes totaled 3.2 million tons in October, a decrease of 3.8 percent compared to 2024. Limestone cargos were also below the month’s 5-year average by 10.7 percent.
Loadings from U.S. quarries totaled 2.6 million tons, a 6.1 percent reduction. Shipments from Canadian quarries increased 6.8 percent to 626,805 tons.
Year-to-date, the limestone trade stands at 22.8 million tons, a decrease of 5.6 percent compared to a year ago. Loadings from Michigan and Ohio quarries decreased 4.5 percent from last year to 18.6 million tons; while shipments from Ontario quarries total 4.2 million tons, a decrease of 10 percent.
GREAT LAKES LIMESTONE TRADE: OCTOBER 2020-2025 AND LONG-TERM AVERAGE
(NET TONS)
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
Average
U.S. Ports
2,574,791
2,915,616
3,197,709
2,992,462
2,740,218
2,573,839
2,884,159
Canadian Ports
708,406
638,517
736,157
835,201
587,069
626,805
701,070
Total
3,283,197
3,554,133
3,933,866
3,827,663
3,327,287
3,200,644
3,585,229
YEAR-TO-DATE 2020-2025 AND LONG-TERM AVERAGE
(NET TONS)
2020
2021
2022
2023*
2024
2025
Average
U.S. Ports
17,958,044
19,447,386
19,867,668
19,401,470
19,477,391
18,601,030
19,230,392
Canadian Ports
4,652,774
5,193,170
5,137,804
4,886,669
4,672,909
4,208,832
4,908,665
Total
22,610,818
24,640,556
25,005,472
24,288,139
24,150,300
22,809,862
24,139,057
*Revised 7/11/24
U.S. ports: Calcite, MI; Cedarville, MI; Drummond Island, MI; Marblehead, OH; Port Inland, MI; and Presque Isle, MI. Canadian ports: Bruce Mines, Manitoulin Island, Port Colborne (from August 2017 on), and Smelter Bay (all Ontario).