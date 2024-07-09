Great Lakes Limestone Trade Up, Iron Ore Trade Down in June

Shipments of limestone on the Great Lakes increased in June while Lakes shipments of iron ore slid, according to recent data from industry trade group the Lake Carriers’ Association (LCA).

Limestone

Shipments of limestone on the Great Lakes totaled 3.3 million tons in June, an increase of 6% from a year ago. This June’s loadings were below the month’s 5-year average by 7.7%.

Loadings out of U.S. quarries totaled 2.6 million tons, an increase of 2.4% compared to last year. Shipments from Canadian quarries totaled 738,606 tons, an increase of 20.9%.

Year-to-date the Lakes limestone trade stands at nearly 9.8 million tons, an increase of 21.2% compared to 2023. Loadings from Michigan and Ohio quarries increased by 21.5% from a year ago. Shipments from Ontario quarries total 1.9 million tons, an increase of 20.3%.

Iron ore

Shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes totaled 5.4 million tons in June, a decrease of 5.4% from 2023. Shipments were 8% above the month’s 5-year average.

Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 19.8 million tons, a near match to the previous year’s total. Iron shipments are above their 5-year average by 8.1% for the first half of the year.

