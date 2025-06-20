Great Lakes Towing Tugs Help Refloat 9,000-ton SUNNANVIK in the Cuyahoga River

In the early hours of Friday, June 20, Great Lakes Towing tugs conducted an efficient refloating operation of the foreign-flagged freighter SUNNANVIK, which had become lodged in the narrow mouth of the Cuyahoga River near the East Bank of the Flats.

At approximately 12:43 a.m., the 9,000-ton SUNNANVIK became wedged in the canal, temporarily disrupting traffic.

The Great Lakes Towing Company responded, dispatching two tugs. NEW YORK navigated by Captain Tim Herrle, arrived on scene around 2:30 a.m., followed by the WISCONSIN, piloted by Captain Brad Sheppard, who arrived at approximately 4:50 a.m. to provide additional assistance.

Tapping their extensive experience navigating the complexities of the Cuyahoga River and the powerful capabilities of the tugs, the team coordinated with the U.S. Coast Guard and the SUNNANVIK was successfully freed just before 6 a.m., allowing river traffic to resume and enabling the vessel to continue safely to its destination.

A U.S Coast Guard official praised the operation, remarking that the tugboats were “like mini muscle machines” — a testament to the incredible power and precision our tugboats bring to high-stakes maritime scenarios.

“This is why we’re here,” said Gregg Thauvette, Executive Vice President, Operations at The Great Lakes Towing Company. “Our crews and vessels stand ready — even when you didn’t expect to need us. We’re prepared to respond at a moment’s notice to keep the waterway safe and open.”

No injuries were reported, and no pollution occurred. Following a brief inspection of the vessel and surrounding area, SUNNANVIK was cleared to continue its voyage.