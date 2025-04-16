Greece Submits Plans on Maritime Use After Violating EU Regulations

Greece has submitted plans to the EU setting out how it will organise maritime activities such as fishing, tourism and offshore energy after years of delays that drew rebuke from the European Commission.

In February the EU Court of Justice ruled that Greece had violated EU regulations by failing to draft a maritime spatial plan by March 2021. The European Commission had referred Greece to the court over the delays.

Maritime spatial plans define where activities including fishing, sea transport, tourism, aquaculture and renewable energy projects can take place.

The plans also underpin the protection of marine ecosystems against threats such as overfishing or pollution.

The Greek government said on Wednesday that its plan had been submitted to Brussels. Athens has attributed the delays to various reasons, including its long coastline, numerous islands and geopolitical conditions in the eastern Mediterranean.

It said the map depicting its maritime spatial plan does not define any exclusive economic zones, which are established through bilateral agreements.

Neighbours Greece and Turkey - NATO allies but foes in the past - have been exploring whether they can start talks aimed at demarcating maritime zones. They have been at odds over decades-old issues ranging from mineral rights in the Aegean Sea to ethnically divided Cyprus.

Greece has established an exclusive economic zone with Italy and Egypt.

Environmental groups, including Greenpeace and WWF have repeatedly urged Greece to deliver the spatial plans, accusing the government of neglecting environmental protection.

