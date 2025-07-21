Grimaldi Names First Ammonia-Ready Car Carrier

Grimaldi Group has held a naming ceremony in Jiangsu, China, for the Grande Shanghai, the first of 10 pure car and truck carriers (PCTC) commissioned by the company from China Merchants Heavy Industries.

The first five vessels will be capable of transporting 9,000 CEU (Car Equivalent Units), while the remaining five will offer an increased capacity of 9,800 CEU.

The Grande Shanghai reduces fuel consumption per cargo unit transported by 50% compared to the previous car carrier generation.

The ship’s design is the result of close collaboration between the Grimaldi Group and the naval architecture firm Knud E. Hansen. It measures 220 meters in length and 38 meters in beam, has a gross tonnage of 93,145 tonnes, and a cruise speed of 18 knots. Across its 14 decks, it can accommodate both electric vehicles and those powered by traditional fuels.

The Grande Shanghai is also the first vessel in the Grimaldi fleet to obtain the Ammonia Ready class notation from the Italian Shipping Registry (RINA).

The Grande Shanghai has also obtained additional class notations, including Green Plus, Green Star 3, Comfort Vibration and Comfort Noise Port.

The vessel integrates numerous green technologies: mega lithium batteries with a total power of 5 MWh, 2,500 square meters of solar panels, and cold ironing with shoreside supply of electricity where available.

Its advanced energy optimization systems also feature silicon-based hull coatings to reduce drag, smart ventilation and air conditioning controls, an electronically controlled engine with an exhaust gas cleaning system to reduce SOx and particulate matter emissions, and selective catalytic reduction to limit NOx emissions below TIER III levels.

Additional innovations further minimizing her environmental impact include an air lubrication system, optimized hull design and a gate rudder installed for the first time on a PCTC vessel. This rudder, featuring two foil blades positioned on either side of the propeller, improves propulsion efficiency and maneuverability.



