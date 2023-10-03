GTT and Ascenz Marorka Win CMA CGM Service Contract

GTT has signed a Technical Services Agreement (TSA) with the CMA CGM Group for maintenance and operation services for 49 biomethane and e-methane ready LNG-powered container vessels all equipped with GTT's Mark III, Mark III Flex and Recycool technologies.

The agreement includes GTT on-site technical assistance for inspection, maintenance, repairs, operations and engineering services. GTT Training will offer its extensive training program for onshore personnel and CMA CGM sea going crew. This program encompasses LNG training for the crews, supported by GTT's exclusive G-Sim® training simulator, designed to replicate the future LNG operations of the vessels.

CMA CGM will also have access to the HEARS® emergency hotline, which enables shipowners and their crews to contact GTT’s experts 24/7 to respond to operational issues.

GTT will equip the ships with Ascenz Marorka’s high frequency data collection systems to monitor and optimize their operational performance while continuously reducing energy consumption and emissions. CMA CGM onshore and offshore personnel will have access to Ascenz Marorka online platform and will benefit from advanced features like voyage management, vessel performance monitoring and LNG fuel management.



