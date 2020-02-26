GTT Bags Tank Design Order from China Yard

French LNG containment specialist Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) announced that it has received an order from the Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd for the tank design of two new LNG carriers (LNGC) on behalf of the Japanese ship-owner “K” LINE.



Each vessel will offer a capacity of 79,960 m3. GTT will design the tanks of the vessels, which will be fitted with the NO96 L03+ membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT. The delivery of the vessels is planned during the second quarter of 2022.



Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, said: "We are pleased to receive this new order for mid-scale LNG Carriers, from Hudong-Zhonghua, a long term partner of GTT, on behalf of the ship-owner “K” LINE.”



GTT has recently received two LNG carrier tank design orders from Korean shipyards: one from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI,) and the other from Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI).



Each vessel will offer a capacity of 174 000 m3. GTT will design the tanks of the vessels, which will be fitted with the company’s Mark III Flex membrane containment system.