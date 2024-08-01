GTT Books Tank Design Orders for CMA CGM’s 12 LNG Container Ships

French engineering firm GTT has received two orders from its Korean partner HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) to design the cryogenic fuel tanks for 12 new LNG-fueled container vessels on behalf of CMA CGM.

Under these new orders, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and HD Hyundai Samho (HSHI) will each build six container ships.

Each ship will offer a capacity of 15,500 TEU and integrate LNG tanks with a total volume of 12,700 m³.

These tanks will incorporate the Mark III Flex membrane containment system developed by GTT.

Deliveries are scheduled between the second quarter of 2027 and the second quarter of 2028.

"These orders underscore CMA CGM's confidence in our solutions for sustainable maritime transport and highlight the relevance of our membrane technology in the current energy transition.

“We are proud to contribute to the decarbonization of global maritime transport and to further strengthen our successful relationship with CMA CGM and HD KSOE,” said Jean-Baptiste Choimet, Chief Executive Officer of GTT.

“We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with GTT and HD KSOE on these groundbreaking LNG-fueled container ships. This project underscores our commitment to pioneering sustainable maritime solutions and reducing our environmental footprint.

“The integration of GTT’s advanced membrane technology in our new vessels is a significant step towards achieving our decarbonization goals and setting new standards in the industry,” added Xavier Leclercq, Vice President, Head of CMA Ships.