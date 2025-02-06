GTT and COSCO to Cooperate on Training and Shipbuilding

GTT, COSCO Shipping LNG Investment (Shanghai) and COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry have signed a strategic cooperation agreement for the construction of LNG carriers.

The three parties have agreed to carry out an in-depth partnership in the fields of LNG carriers, ultra large ethane carriers (ULECs), very large ethane carriers (VLECs), floating liquefied natural gas (FLNGs), as well as LNG and ammonia as fuel solutions for very large crude carriers (VLCCs).

The agreement aims to foster closer collaboration between their technical divisions to promote the application of GTT’s membrane technology.

Sun Yingshui, Deputy General Manager of COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industries, said: "Our partnership is set to drive a range of ambitious projects from innovation to education, taking a new step in advancing our industry. With an established supply chain, highly-skilled on-site teams, increasingly mature training programs for GTT technologies in China, we are fully confident in our ability to continue delivering high-quality vessels to our customers.”

GTT signed an agreement in 2018 with COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry, which operates nine shipyards, regarding newbuilding, maintenance and retrofits of LNG carriers and LNG-fueled ships, which was renewed in May 2020.



