GTT to Design Cryogenic Fuel Tanks for Ten LNG-Powered 24,000 TEU Container Ships

The French engineering company GTT has received an order from the Chinese shipyard Yangzijiang, to design the cryogenic fuel tanks of ten ultra large container vessels fueled with liquefied natural gas (LNG).

"Used as a marine fuel, LNG is today the best available industrial tool to preserve air quality, a major public health issue. It reduces sulphur oxide emissions by 99%, fine particles by 91% and nitrous oxide emissions by 92%. It also reduces ship CO2 emissions by up to 25% compared to a conventional ship," GTT said.

The ten container vessels of 24,000 TEU each will be equipped with one single LNG fuel tank, with a capacity of 18,600 m3.

The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III membrane containment technology, developed by GTT, offering a low and guaranteed Boil-Off Rate (BOR) for improved vessel operations, GTT said.

The delivery of these vessels is scheduled between the second quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2028.

"In addition to the engineering services and technical assistance to the shipyard, GTT will assist the operator through every step of its LNG-fueled project: commissioning of the LNG tank, first LNG bunkering operations, further operations and maintenance of the vessels," GTT added.

GTT will also provide LNG training for the crews, supported by its G-Sim training simulator, which replicates the future LNG operations of the vessels, as well as its HEARS emergency response service with 24/7 technical assistance.

In addition, GTT will fit these ten vessels with Ascenz Marorka1 digital solutions, to monitor and optimize the operational performance of the vessels and further reduce their energy consumption and environmental footprint.



