GTT to Design Fuel Tanks for Seaspan's LNG-powered Containership Quintet

French firm GTT has secured an order from the South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) to design fuel tanks for five very large LNG-fuelled container vessels, to be built by SHI for the containership giant Seaspan.

The vessels, to be chartered by Israeli firm ZIM, will be able to carry 15,000 containers each. The fuel tank of each vessel will offer a capacity of 12,000 m3 and will be fitted with the Mark III membrane containment system. These tanks will include features to facilitate a potential conversion of these vessels to ammonia.

"The Mark III membrane technology tank has been adapted for compatibility with ammonia, offering both Seaspan and ZIM, greater operational flexibility in case of changes in environmental regulations."

Apart from the engineering services and on-site technical assistance, GTT will, as part of the Seaspan's first LNG-fuelled project, assist with commissioning of the LNG tank, first LNG bunkering operations, as well as further specific LNG operations and maintenance of the vessels.

GTT will also provide LNG training for the crews, using its G-Sim training simulator, which replicates the future LNG operations of the vessels.

The vessels will also be fitted with GTT digital platform for monitoring and optimizing their operational performance and their environmental footprint.

Vessels deliveries are scheduled to occur between the third quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024.

Torsten Pedersen, Chief Operating Officer of Seaspan, said: “Seaspan prides itself on being a creative solution provider, and we work very closely with our customers to support their strategies and objectives. In this case, we are excited and proud to support ZIM’s ambitions to operate highly efficient vessels with a very low environmental impact. By working with ZIM, GTT, SHI and DNV on “Ammonia Ready” features, we are taking a long-term view toward futureproofing these vessels.”

David Arbel, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of ZIM, stated: “ZIM as charterer is striving for zero environmental impact in our operations, with special focus on alternative non-polluting fuel use. “Green” ammonia is a potential marine fuel as the shipping industry moves to a zero-carbon future. ZIM feels very proud to be a part of this technical challenge shifting from fossil fuels to renewables.”

Seaspan earlier this month entered into long-term charters with Zim Integrated Shipping Services for 10 dual-fuel liquefied natural gas (LNG) containership newbuilds, extending the containership lessor's newbuild ordering spree amid continued high demand and vessel shortages.