GTT to Design LNG Tanks for CMA CGM's New Containerships

Engineering firm GTT said it has been chosen to design the cryogenic fuel tanks of 12 new liquefied natural gas (LNG) fueled containerships for the CMA CGM group.

The vessels have been ordered from Chinese shipyards Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd. and Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co., who will each build six vessels, able to carry 13,000 and 15,000 containers respectively. The order of the six 15,000 TEU vessels completes the order of five similar container vessels signed in June 2019 with Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co2.

The 12 box ships will be delivered between the last quarter of 2023 and the third quarter of 2024 as CMA CGM expand its fleet of LNG-fueled containerships to 44 by 2024.

GTT said the LNG tanks will be fitted with the Mark III membrane containment technology, developed by GTT, and will be able to load 14,000 cubic meters of LNG.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, said, “After nine container vessels ordered in 2017 and five in 2019, the choice of GTT technology is confirmed by CMA CGM for the liquefied natural gas propulsion of its vessels. Used as a marine fuel, LNG significantly reduces ship emissions, reducing CO2 emissions by 20% compared to traditional marine fuel, and eliminating sulphur oxides and fine particles, as well as almost all nitrogen oxides.”