GTT Receives LNG Carriers Tank Design Order From HD KSOE

February 2, 2026

© GTT

GTT announced that it has received, in early 2026, an order from HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) for the tank design of four new Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers (LNGCs).

The LNGCs will be built by the shipyard HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, each with a capacity of 200,000 m³. The cryogenic tanks of the vessels will be equipped with the Mark III Flex+ membrane containment system, developed by GTT.

Delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the third quarter of 2028 and the first quarter of 2029.

