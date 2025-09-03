Marine Link
Thursday, September 4, 2025

GTT Receives Order From Hanwha Ocean for LNG Carrier Tank Design

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

September 3, 2025

© GTT

© GTT

GTT announced that it has received, during the third quarter of 2025, a new order from the Korean shipyard Hanwha Ocean for the tank design of two new Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers (LNGCs) on behalf of the ship-owner Hanwha Shipping, an entity affiliated with Hanwha Group and based in the United States.

GTT will design the cryogenic tanks of these two vessels, which will each offer a total capacity of 174,000 m³ and will be fitted with the NO96 L03+ membrane containment system, developed by GTT.

Delivery of the vessels is scheduled in the first quarter of 2028.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

By the Numbers: Mitigating Maritime Risk: Inside AWO’s Falls Overboard Prevention Report

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week