GTT Receives Order From Hanwha Ocean for LNG Carrier Tank Design

GTT announced that it has received, during the third quarter of 2025, a new order from the Korean shipyard Hanwha Ocean for the tank design of two new Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers (LNGCs) on behalf of the ship-owner Hanwha Shipping, an entity affiliated with Hanwha Group and based in the United States.

GTT will design the cryogenic tanks of these two vessels, which will each offer a total capacity of 174,000 m³ and will be fitted with the NO96 L03+ membrane containment system, developed by GTT.

Delivery of the vessels is scheduled in the first quarter of 2028.