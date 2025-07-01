GTT Receives Tank Design Order for LNG-fueled Container Ships

GTT announced it has received an order from HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) during the second quarter of 2025 for the design of the cryogenic tanks of six new LNG-fueled container ships, on behalf of the ship-owner Capital.

Each vessel will be equipped with a tank offering a capacity of 8,000 m³, incorporating GTT’s Mark III Flex membrane containment system. These tanks will also feature the “1 barg” design, allowing an operational pressure of up to 1 barg, significantly higher than the current industry standard of 0.7 barg. This enhanced design increases LNG holding time and facilitates compliance with upcoming regulatory requirements related to cold ironing (shore-power connection during port calls).

The use of liquefied natural gas for propulsion offers a concrete response to evolving environmental regulations, achieving substantial reductions in nitrogen oxides (NOₓ), sulphur oxides (SOₓ), carbon dioxide (CO₂) and ultrafine particles. Compared to conventional heavy fuel oil, this state-of-the-art solution can prevent the emission of nearly 25,000 tonnes of CO₂ annually per vessel.

Delivery of the six vessels is scheduled between the second quarter of 2027 and the first quarter of 2028.