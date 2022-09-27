GTT's 'POWER' Digital Solution Gets LR AIP

French engineering firm GTT reports it has been granted an approval in principle (AIP) from classification society Lloyd’s Register for a new digital solution, “POWER” (Prediction of Operational Windows to Enable Regas operations).

POWER has been designed to optimize the regasification operations of offshore units (FNLG or FSRU) and the transhipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) between these units and LNG carriers in areas subject to difficult sea conditions.

This AIP confirms that POWER facilitates decision-making and improves the safety, the accuracy and the flexibility of the offshore LNG transfer operations, taking into consideration the specificities of the vessels involved.

When operating in offshore conditions, it is essential for the operators to properly plan ship-to-ship operations between LNG carriers and offshore units.

Designed to present the information in an interpretation-friendly format for the LNG carrier operators, POWER is an automated risk analysis tool based on heading data, sloshing analysis and a three-day forecast. It provides better risk anticipation and a significant increase in ship-to-ship operations of offshore units exposed to rough sea conditions. Thus, it has been demonstrated that on certain offshore sites the POWER solution could increase operational windows up to 98% of on-site time, compared to 39% currently.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, said, “We highly appreciate the strong cooperation with Lloyd’s Register regarding our « POWER » solution. It is a great illustration of how GTT Digital solutions make shipping smarter thanks to a combination of advanced artificial intelligence and GTT’s expertise. This innovative and unique solution reflects two of our core values put at the service of our customers: safety and performance. In fact, while ensuring the highest level of safety, POWER offers more flexibility to LNG vessels during offshore operations significantly increasing the capacity to receive and deliver gas to the end customers.”

Panos Mitrou, Global Gas Segment Director, Lloyd’s Register said, “We are proud to award Approval in Principle for GTT’s ‘POWER’ digital solution. This innovative design will provide LNG carrier operators with valuable data to help make the right decisions for offshore operations, improving overall safety at sea and helping Lloyd’s Register’s clients to stay competitive in the global shipping industry.”