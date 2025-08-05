Guice Offshore Sets Up Business Unit for Heavy Deck Equipment Leasing

Guice Offshore, U.S.-based operator of dynamically positioned mini supply and multi-purpose vessels for the offshore maritime market, has launched GO Asset Leasing to meet the growing demand for lease-ready maritime vessel heavy deck equipment.

GO Asset Leasing offers flexible lease terms on a variety of field-tested, well-maintained inventory of A-frames, hydraulic winches, deck cranes, hydraulic power units (HPUs), Yokohama fenders and even speedboats.

Centrally located on the U.S. Gulf Coast, GO Asset Leasing will serve a wide range of industries that operate in offshore environments, from subsea construction and offshore engineering, to marine research, commercial shipping and aerospace recovery.

“Our mission is to keep our clients’ maritime operations efficient and on schedule. We’re backed by Guice Offshore’s trusted reputation and deep understanding of maritime operations to our promise of reliability, fast mobilization, responsive, 24/7 support and straightforward pricing,” said Conner Rucker, GO Asset Leasing General Manager.