Gulf Island Shipyards Delivers New Tug to Bay-Houston

Bay-Houston Towing Co. in January took delivery of the final tug in a series of five ordered from Gulf Island Shipyards LLC in 2018.

George M and its four sister vessels are Z-Tech 30-80 tugs designed by Robert Allan Ltd. The series' first tug Mark E. Kuebler was delivered in 2019.

Robert Allan Ltd. said the Z-Tech 30-80 design incorporates its unique RAstar series sponsoned hull form in the existing Z-Tech design, which enhances the tug's escort capabilities by generating more than 100 mt of steering force at 10 knots.

Bay-Houston Towing Co. currently operates 14 Z-Tech tugs designed by Robert Allan Ltd.