Marine Link
Friday, April 2, 2021
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gulf Island Shipyards Delivers New Tug to Bay-Houston

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 24, 2021

(Photo: Robert Allan Ltd.)

(Photo: Robert Allan Ltd.)

Bay-Houston Towing Co. in January took delivery of the final tug in a series of five ordered from Gulf Island Shipyards LLC in 2018.

George M and its four sister vessels are Z-Tech 30-80 tugs designed by Robert Allan Ltd. The series' first tug Mark E. Kuebler was delivered in 2019.

Robert Allan Ltd. said the Z-Tech 30-80 design incorporates its unique RAstar series sponsoned hull form in the existing Z-Tech design, which enhances the tug's escort capabilities by generating more than 100 mt of steering force at 10 knots.

Bay-Houston Towing Co. currently operates 14 Z-Tech tugs designed by Robert Allan Ltd.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

ads
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News