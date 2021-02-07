Hallucinating Man Medevaced from US Navy Ship

A man reportedly suffering from hallucinations was medevaced from a U.S. Navy supply vessel off the West Florida coast on Friday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report around 3 a.m. Friday from the Navy offshore supply ship NAWC-38 stating a 33-year-old male on board was reportedly having hallucinations and needed further medical care, approximately 200 miles west of Tampa Bay, Fla.

The Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless crew was diverted to assist, and a cutter small boat crew transferred the man from the Navy ship to the cutter.

The Dauntless crew rendezvoused with a Coast Guard Station Pensacola 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew, who transferred the man ashore where awaiting emergency medical services took him to Sacred Heart Hospital for further medical care in stable condition.