Marine Link
Friday, March 17, 2023
SUBSCRIBE

HamiltonJet Unveils HTX47 Waterjet

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 16, 2023

(Image: HamiltonJet)

(Image: HamiltonJet)

HamiltonJet said its new HTX47 waterjet has improved upon its previous jet model to offer a more seamless installation experience. Its new compact inboard footprint design and fully integrated hydraulics system ensures faster installation in the vessel.

HTX47 new hydrodynamic design delivers 4% more high-speed efficiency, a 16% increase in peak bollard pull, and offers better operation at minimum speed, according to the manufacturer. It also features enhanced corrosion protection for more durability and expanded impeller rating range for greater compatibility for a wider range of engines.

Marine News explores the challenges facing operators on America’s inland waterways system and the work being done to address them.
Read the Magazine

20 Years of Success and Still More to Come

Steps to Take Now for New Maritime Infrastructure Funding Opportunities
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Interview: Harry Stewart, President & CEO, The Dutra Group

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week