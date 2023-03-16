HamiltonJet Unveils HTX47 Waterjet

HamiltonJet said its new HTX47 waterjet has improved upon its previous jet model to offer a more seamless installation experience. Its new compact inboard footprint design and fully integrated hydraulics system ensures faster installation in the vessel.

HTX47 new hydrodynamic design delivers 4% more high-speed efficiency, a 16% increase in peak bollard pull, and offers better operation at minimum speed, according to the manufacturer. It also features enhanced corrosion protection for more durability and expanded impeller rating range for greater compatibility for a wider range of engines.