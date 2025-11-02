Hanwha Group, HMM, and KR Sign Fuel Cell MoU

Four Hanwha Group companies — Hanwha Power Systems, Hanwha Ocean, Hanwha Aerospace, and Hanwha Systems — signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with shipping company HMM and Korean Register (KR) to jointly develop and demonstrate next-generation carbon-free ship propulsion systems.

The partners will jointly conduct concept design for next-generation propulsion systems — including an integrated solution combining an ammonia-based gas turbine and fuel cells for 7,000–8,000 TEU-class container vessels, and a hybrid system combining fuel cell and battery technologies for 2,000 TEU-class feeder vessels — while evaluating their commercial feasibility and developing new vessel concepts optimized for these solutions.

“This project is an exemplary cooperation model in which the shipping, shipbuilding, and classification sectors establish safety and regulatory standards together from the early research stage,” said Kyu-jin Yeon, Senior vice president of KR. “It will contribute to establishing an international eco-friendly certification system.”

The collaboration builds on Hanwha Power Systems’ recent Approval in Principle (AiP) from ABS for the retrofit of 174K LNG carriers with ammonia gas turbine propulsion systems.

The MoU is expected to further accelerate the commercialization of a fully carbon-free propulsion system combining fuel cells and ammonia gas turbines.

Hanwha Group will lead integrated propulsion development. HMM will support performance validation using operational data. KR will carry out early-stage risk and safety assessments, provide AiP consulting, review regulatory and certification requirements, and conduct economic analyses.

The collaboration aims to disseminate zero-carbon propulsion technologies that align with the IMO's 2050 carbon neutrality goal.





