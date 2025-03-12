Hanwha Ocean Cuts First Steel for Eight New Nakilat’s LNG Carriers

Qatar Gas Transport Company (Nakilat) has held a steel cutting ceremony for eight of its new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers at Hanwha Ocean shipyard in the Republic of Korea.

These vessels are part of Qatar’s historic LNG fleet expansion project, aimed at meeting the maritime transport needs of the LNG sector.

In February 2024, Nakilat signed agreements with QatarEnergy to charter and operate 25 conventional-size LNG carriers, making Nakilat both the owner and operator of the vessels, and reinforcing the company’s standing as a leading global LNG shipping company.

The new LNG carriers, each with a capacity of 174,000 cubic meters, will feature cutting-edge designs and innovative technologies.

“We are proud to collaborate with QatarEnergy and Hanwha Ocean. The start of construction marks a significant milestone that reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting Qatar’s vision for LNG transportation through a world-class fleet," said Abdullah Al-Sulaiti, Chief Executive Officer of Nakilat.