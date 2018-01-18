OSD Rolls Out New Harbor Tug Design

Offshore Ship Designers (OSD) has launched a new tug design as part of its expanding portfolio of fuel-efficient vessels.

The 390 gt Azistern 2870 harbor tug has a hard chine hull form which optimizes energy-saving during transit and results in a very low wash. It has a bollard pull of 70 metric tons and a maximum speed of 12 knots. Providing accommodation for six persons, it has an overall length of 28.3 m, and a breadth of 11.5 m.

The Azistern 2870 has been designed with multiple deck equipment options, the installation of which are dependent on specific end-user preference.

Options can include a double drum forward towing winch with integrated horizontal anchor windlass and mooring warping heads, or a forward towing winch with separate vertical anchor windlass/capstan units. A double drum aft winch can be included in a semi-sheltered position, and the towing hook comes with multiple positioning options. The vessel can also be fitted with a stern roller, deck crane, and FiFi monitors, and the design accommodates the possible installation of a bow-thruster unit.