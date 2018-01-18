Marine Link
OSD Rolls Out New Harbor Tug Design

January 18, 2018

Azistern 2870 (Photo: OSD)

Offshore Ship Designers (OSD) has launched a new tug design as part of its expanding portfolio of fuel-efficient vessels.
 
The 390 gt Azistern 2870 harbor tug has a hard chine hull form which optimizes energy-saving during transit and results in a very low wash. It has a bollard pull of 70 metric tons and a maximum speed of 12 knots. Providing accommodation for six persons, it has an overall length of 28.3 m, and a breadth of 11.5 m.
 
The Azistern 2870 has been designed with multiple deck equipment options, the installation of which are dependent on specific end-user preference.
 
Options can include a double drum forward towing winch with integrated horizontal anchor windlass and mooring warping heads, or a forward towing winch with separate vertical anchor windlass/capstan units. A double drum aft winch can be included in a semi-sheltered position, and the towing hook comes with multiple positioning options. The vessel can also be fitted with a stern roller, deck crane, and FiFi monitors, and the design accommodates the possible installation of a bow-thruster unit.
 
The Azistern 2870 has been designed with fully MLC-compliant crew cabins which include a number of ensuite washrooms. There is semi-sheltered accommodation access and ample space for storage of loose deck equipment. The vessel also features semi-sheltered engine room intake louvres and fully enclosed dedicated deck store lockers and rope store lockers, ideal for operation in cold-weather regions.
 
 
 
