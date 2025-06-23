HAV Design Managing Director Steps Into New Role

Stig Magne Espeseth, who has headed up Norway-based ship designer HAV Design for the past 20 years, will step down as managing director and move into the role of SVP Design.

In his new role as SVP Design, Espeseth will apply his unique competence to further develop the company’s design department in order to develop new ship designs that will be offered to the market in line with a revised business development and sales/marketing strategy. He will also head up development of design tools and evaluation of new technologies.

“We are in the middle of an ever-changing market and see the need to branch into new market segments. I look forward to allocating all my time to working on improving our existing designs and developing new ship designs,” said Espeseth.

The recruitment process to hire a new, permanent managing director of HAV Group’s ship design business will commence immediately.