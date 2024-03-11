HD Hyundai Marine Solution Partners with Accelleron on Ship Engine Optimization

HD Hyundai Marine Solution has signed an agreement with Greek operator Neptune Lines Shipping and Managing Enterprises SA to provide Engine Part Load Optimization (EPLO) services for four car carriers.

HD Hyundai Marine Solution partnered with Accelleron to launch the EPLO service, receiving the first order for one ship in October last year.

Most marine engines are built to provide optimal fuel efficiency and performance for the speed and environment for which the ship is designed. However, more than 60% of the world's ships of 400 gross tons (GT) and above are required by the IMO to comply with the IMO's Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) and Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) regulations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

As a result, many shipping companies are considering engine power limitation, operating at reduced speeds with engine output reduced by up to 70%. EPLO is an eco-friendly solution that increases combustion efficiency by matching the turbocharger to the new load requirements, as well as adjusting factors including the amount and timing of fuel injection and fuel-air mixture ratio. These adaptions can improve fuel efficiency by as much as 6 grams per kWh, with an equivalent reduction in carbon emissions.

"With EPLO, Accelleron is assisting the maritime industry to not only boost the competitiveness of their vessels but also to achieve profitable navigation towards their mid-term decarbonization goals,” said Matthias Reichmann, Global Product Manager Upgrades at Accelleron.



