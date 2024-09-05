HD KSOE EcoPhin and Amogy Partner

Propulsion system solutions provider HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering EP Division (HD KSOE EcoPhin) is teaming up with ammonia-to-power tech company Amogy to enhance ammonia-powered solutions across the maritime sector.

The partners will set out to integrate HD KSOE EcoPhin’s eco propulsion systems—such as electrical and control systems—with Amogy’s ammonia-to-electrical power system to provide a turnkey solution to customers in the shipping industry to help with the electrification of their vessels. Additionally, the two companies will explore further collaboration opportunities and potential commercial ventures to advance their shared goals.

Designed as a clean, sustainable energy solution, Amogy's ammonia-to-electrical power system converts liquid ammonia into its core components—hydrogen and nitrogen—by "cracking" the ammonia. The hydrogen is then directed into a fuel cell, producing high-efficiency power with zero carbon emissions.

“PEM fuel cell will be one of the main power sources in the near future, especially for small and medium sized vessels. So we are pleased to have a powerful partner, Amogy,” said Jongkuk Park, COO of HD KSOE EcoPhin. “We will integrate Amogy’s system into our eco propulsion system from Power Generation to Propulsion and provide our customers with the most optimized solution.”

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with HD KSOE EcoPhin,” said Seonghoon Woo, CEO of Amogy. “By integrating HD KSOE EcoPhin’s propulsion systems with Amogy’s innovative ammonia-powered core technology, we are poised to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of maritime energy systems. We look forward to the opportunities this collaboration will bring.”