Hepburn and Sons LLC, Stäubli Electrical Connectors to Develop Improved Insulated Bus Pipe for the U.S. Navy

Stäubli Electrical Connectors, a leader in advanced connector solutions, and Hepburn and Sons LLC, a leader in Department of Defense (DoD) technology integration, have announced a strategic partnership to develop an improved version of Insulated Bus Pipe (IBP), tailored to meet the U.S. Navy’s power distribution needs for next-generation high-energy pulsed power systems.

This collaboration combines Hepburn’s expertise in DoD technology solutions with Stäubli’s manufacturing and connector design capabilities. The result is an innovative IBP shipboard distribution system designed to enhance fleet readiness by streamlining ship construction.

By integrating IBP, the partnership aims to eliminate time-intensive cable pulling from the critical path of shipbuilding schedules, improving efficiency and operational timelines.