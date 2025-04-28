Marine Link
Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Hepburn and Sons LLC, Stäubli Electrical Connectors to Develop Improved Insulated Bus Pipe for the U.S. Navy

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

April 28, 2025

Low Voltage Co-Axial Insulated Bus Pipe and Coupler. Credit: Hepburn and Sons LLC

Low Voltage Co-Axial Insulated Bus Pipe and Coupler. Credit: Hepburn and Sons LLC

Stäubli Electrical Connectors, a leader in advanced connector solutions, and Hepburn and Sons LLC, a leader in Department of Defense (DoD) technology integration, have announced a strategic partnership to develop an improved version of Insulated Bus Pipe (IBP), tailored to meet the U.S. Navy’s power distribution needs for next-generation high-energy pulsed power systems.

This collaboration combines Hepburn’s expertise in DoD technology solutions with Stäubli’s manufacturing and connector design capabilities. The result is an innovative IBP shipboard distribution system designed to enhance fleet readiness by streamlining ship construction. 

By integrating IBP, the partnership aims to eliminate time-intensive cable pulling from the critical path of shipbuilding schedules, improving efficiency and operational timelines.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Massa Products Corporation: Innovating Sonar Technology & Securing the Future of the Maritime Workforce

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week