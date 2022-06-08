Høglund Delivers Automation and Control System for Ethane Carrier

Høglund Marine Solutions has delivered an automation and control system for the Pacific Ineos Belstaff, reported to be the world’s largest ethane carrier.

Høglund esigned an integrated automation system with ship performance monitor and a customized control system.

The technology was created to support Babcock LGE’s cargo handling system (CHS) and fuel gas supply system (FGSS) for the vessel, which is owned by Pacific Gas, the Chinese very large gas carrier.

“Most of the groundwork was laid in early 2021 with an early design of an overarching integrated automation and power management system,” said Duy Chau Do, Høglund Senior Project Manager. “The owner, Pacific Gas, was proactively involved in the project, and we had vibrant communication over several months discussing all the details. When it came to cargo handling, we relied on Babcock LGE and their tremendous engineering capabilities. We had our most senior engineers work throughout the summer on translating the gas safety and alarm matrix from Babcock LGE into Høglund software logic and to ensure that all signals were treated correctly.”